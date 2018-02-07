JOHN BELL ROSAMOND COL USA (Ret.)

Col. John Bell Rosamond, (USA Ret.), 81, former Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense, of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 28, 2018. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clare T. Rosamond. He is survived by his daughter Ann Rosamond Repczynski and her husband Thomas of Fairfax Station, VA; brother William Ervin Rosamond and his wife Susan of Philadelphia, MS; sister-in-law Connie Tully and her husband Don Byrne of Arlington, VA; niece Eileen Tully Funderburke of Chapel Hill, NC, and nephew William Melvin Rosamond, Jr. of Jackson, MS; and his grandchildren, Thomas John “TJ” and Marie Repczynski. Friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel with interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.