God received the most beautiful person we have ever known into Glory on Thursday, February 8, 2018. She was the most loving, kind and caring mother. She can now rejoice with the angels. Mary Alice Hanna the fifth child, born to Mr. Mag and Mrs. Mable McMurtry Hanna, was born on April 9, 1942, in Conway, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Dorothy M. Tate (John), Mrs. Mildred C. Gates (Clinton) and Mrs. Carolyn H. Beard (Walter).

Mary Hanna Hutchins graduated from Conway Vocational High School with honors. She continued her education at Jackson State University earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught school for thirty years, in the Public School System of Mississippi at Carthage Elementary School and Durant Separate School Elementary. She was a teacher, a friend and the school nurse when school nurses didn’t exist. She touched the lives of many children with her caring, kind persona.

Mary was united in matrimony with Kermit W. Hutchins on December 5, 1965. They celebrated 45 years together before Kermit’s death on March 21, 2011. To this union, four children were born, Wanda L. Hutchins, Cynthia L. Hutchins, Lamon T. Hutchins and their second child, a son, was born too soon (deceased).

She leaves to cherish her memory: her beloved children, Ms. Wanda L. Hutchins of Durant, MS, Mrs. Cynthia L. Matthews (Lionell) of Erwinville, Louisiana and Mr. Lamon T. Hutchins (Leveta) of Madison, MS; sister Onetia H. Crockett (William) of Mound Bayou, MS; grandchildren, Mr. Kendrick L. Bankhead (April), Bianca Garnett of Tchula, MS, Dylan A. Hutchins of Brandon, MS, Tylan R. Hutchins of Madison, MS; great grandchildren, Kaleb L. Bankhead, Karter L. Bankhead of Ridgeland, MS, London K. Moore and Paris A. Moore; many nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, other extended family members, friends and acquaintances.

Mary Hanna Hutchins’ services are entrusted to Winter’s Funeral Home, 325 Fenwick St. Kosciusko, MS 39090. Visitation begins Thursday, February 15, 2018. Home Going services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill M.B. Church, 3207 Conway Rd., Carthage, MS 39051.