Robert W. Hunter Jr., the oldest son of both late Robert Sr. and Ann Hunter made his transition on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in a Jackson, Mississippi hospital. Bobby affectionately called “Coach Bobby” passion was in coaching athletes to be their best from High School to College. His love of coaching was his greatest achievement. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother; Karl O.L. Hunter of Durant Mississippi; three nieces; Alesshundra Hunter of New Orleans, Louisiana; McKenzie Hunter of Houston, Texas; Angela Hunter of League City, Texas; three, great nephews; four, great nieces; one aunt, Elaine Trimm of Detroit, Michigan and a host of cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.