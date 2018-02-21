Mrs. Elizabeth Lemley McCuiston, 92, a long time resident of Grenada, MS, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Grenada Living Center. She was born to the late James T. and Dolly Turner Lemley of Carroll County, MS, March 10, 1925.

Elizabeth married the late H. E. (Eric) McCuiston on September 14, 1946, and were together 57 years until his death in 2002. Mrs. McCuiston retired from the Grenada County Tax Assessor’s Office in 1987. She was a long time, active member of Central Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Buford and Douglas Lemley, a sister Rebecca Lemley Browning and infant granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Ellis.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Ellis (Stanley) of West, MS, Mike McCuiston (Lisa) of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Rebecca Ellis Forrester (Stephen) of Somerville, TN, Meredith McCuiston Betts (Ronnie) of Mathiston, MS and Blake McCuiston (Ashley) of Starkville, MS; great-grandchildren, Mary Agnes and Phoebe Ellis Forrester, Carson Garrett and Hayden Carter Betts and Brantley Harrison and Emma Claire McCuiston; sister Betty Jean Booker of Waynesboro, MS, formerly of Greenwood; sister-in-law Freddie Barrett of Jackson, MS, formerly of Grenada; and eight nieces and a nephew.

Visitation was held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m., with the funeral immediately following in the funeral home Chapel. Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery, Carrollton, MS. Her pastor, Bro. Bill Lee, of Central Baptist Church, officiated the services.

Pallbearers were Stephen Forrester, Blake McCuiston, Ronnie Betts, Jr., Carson Betts, Hayden Betts and Richard Corder.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thailand Mission Fund, care of Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 876, Grenada, MS, 38902, or a fund of your choice.

