George Allen Thomas, 95, of Goodman died Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Attala County Nursing Home in Kosciusko. Visitation began at 11:00 a.m. until the service time at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial was in Seneasha Cemetery in Goodman. Pallbearers were Bill Burrell, David McCleskey, Tommy Garrett, Dallas McCrory, Danny Donald and Edwin Albin. Rev. Sylvia Blackwell officiated.

Mr. Thomas was a United States Navy veteran, a member of Shrock United Methodist Church and for 36 years an operator for Southern Natural Gas. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Burrell Thomas; sons, George Allen Thomas, Jr. (Phyllis) of Ridgeland and Rickie Darrell Thomas (Angie) of Goodman; grandchildren, George Allen Thomas, III, Randi Puneky, Claire Thomas, Hannah Thomas and Allison Thomas; great grandchildren, Kaden Thomas, Cooper Thomas, Bennett Thomas and Sarah Puneky and niece Cindy Brown (Cory) of Chesterfield, VA.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his son Ronald Keith Thomas and sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat Avery (Bill) and Nancy White (Bob).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shrock United Methodist Church, Goodman United Methodist Church or Holmes Community College Development for Ronnie Thomas Scholarship Fund.