Lynn Holloman Fusinato passed away in her home in Richardson, TX on January, 11, 2018 after a 5-month battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by her husband Bob and two children Carolyn and Robbie. She is also survived by her brother Miles and sister Carol H. Pena.

Lynn graduated from Lexington High School as Valedictorian in 1964. Although she obtained a master’s degree in chemistry, she went on to get a master’s degree in computer science spending most of her career as a SW developer in the telecom industry. Her interest in making living histories of her close knit, extended family led to a passion for genealogy. Retirement afforded her the opportunity to devote more time and travel to her passion. Lynn and Bob made many trips to Missouri, and the south-eastern U.S. visiting courthouses, local libraries, and state archives to find original source material about her relatives. She wrote numerous booklets which she shared with others. A kind and thoughtful person, she will be missed by all who knew her.