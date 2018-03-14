Mrs. Viola Tate, 89, made her transition to eternal life on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

Mrs. Tate was born August 16, 1928 in Holmes County, Lexington, Mississippi, to her proud parents, Henry and Pailee Cox. Her siblings are John Henry Cox (Evelyn), Earl Cox, Annie Bell Witherspoon and Edward Dennis.

Viola confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized at Holy City Church, Ebenezer, MS. Viola would later join the New Galilee M.B.C. under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Charlie Murray. Viola was always an active steward. The Pastor’s Aide and Mothers and Mission Board were her passion.

November 28, 1946, Viola married her childhood sweetheart, Edward Tate, Sr., and to this union five children were born, Edward, Jr., Robert, James, Michael and last but not least, Lorraine. Viola was determined to have a daughter.

Viola was employed by Spartus Corporation, Zenith Corporation and Combined Insurance. She retired from Combined in 1996.

Viola, Vie as she was affectionately called, was blessed to live a life surrounded by loving family and friends. She participated in bowling in various leagues, she was active in the Ladies of Leisure Red Hat Society and over the years, she cruised and traveled the world. She took great pride in her “green thumb” and always had a beautiful flower and vegetable garden. At one time she could boast having two apples trees, two peach trees and a cherry tree. But her God given talent was cooking.

She definitely knew her way around the kitchen, just ask anybody. Her signature dish was her white potato pie.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons (Robert and James) and one grandson (Allen).

Viola leaves to cherish her memory, children, Edward Jr. (Bernice), Michael (Linda) and Lorraine; grandchildren, Michael, Andre, James, Jonathan, Bridgette, Robert and Brandy; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, L.C. Tate and Herman Tate; one sister-in-law Vanna Tate; special daughters, Olevia Cooper, Latasha Cooper, Patricia Witherspoon, Christine Cox, Monica Tate, Adele Meadows and LaDonna Joseph; caring neighbors, Darlene Collins and Leola Banks; a host of family and friends; and the New Galilee family.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. Pallbearers were James Tate, Robert Tate, Jonathan Tate, Michael Weiss, Andre Willis, Sr., and Dante O’Leary. Honorary pallbearers were Shawn Tate, Andre Willis, Jr., Andrew Orange and Quincy Carter.

Family Acknowledgement

Your prayers, thoughts and kindness shown to our family on our journey of healing will always be appreciated. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. God Bless.