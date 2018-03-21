JOE J. BURRELL

Joe Jimmie Burrell, 90, died March 19, 2018 at his residence in Durant. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowlin Cemetery in Sallis.

Mr. Burrell was retired from the Durant Public School where he worked in maintenance. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Bowlin Baptist Church.

Survivors are his son James Burrell (Sandy) of Starkville; daughters, Martha Ellington (Skippy) of Kosciusko, Nancy Williamson of Kosciusko, Shelia Howard of Byram and Theresa Rule (Tommy) of Kosciusko; brothers, Charles Burrell of Durant and Fred Burrell of Columbus; sisters, Sally Bardwell of Durant, Mary Bardwell of Durant, Dorothy Keen of Sallis and Analiza Jenkins of Yazoo City; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maggie Mae Burrell.