Services for Mr. Arnett D. Lewis, Jr., 74, of Edgewood, New Mexico, are to be held Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Guiding Light COGIC in Lexington, MS. Interment to immediately follow services at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lexington, MS. Mr. Lewis, long-time resident of Lexington, MS, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 in New Mexico.