Tracy Michele McLellan, 45, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Visitation was held in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Don Gann officiating. Burial followed at Eastover Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Oxford, MS to Sandra Louise and Joe McLellan, Tracy grew up in Lexington, MS and attended Central Holmes Academy through her freshman year. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Coppell High School in 1990 before attending Northlake Community College and University of North Texas. In 1998 she began working at MedSynergies, Inc. in Irving, Texas and worked there until 2017 finishing her work career as Vice President of Corporate Relations and Facilities Management. In October, 2017, she moved to Taylor, MS to be near family, especially her nephew Andrews McLellan and her niece Elizabeth McLellan.

Tracy is survived by her parents, Joe and Sandra McLellan; her brother, Michael McLellan and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Andrews and Elizabeth, all of Oxford.

Memorial contributions in Tracy’s memory may be made to Oxford Lafayette Humane Society, 413 McElroy Drive, Oxford, MS 38655, More Than A Meal, P.O. Box 1880, Oxford, MS 38655, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

