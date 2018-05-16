CHRISTOPHER BETHANY KING

Christopher King Bethany passed into glory on Saturday, May 12, 2018. He was born on April 15, 1959 in Lexington, MS to Shade and Joyce Bethany. He graduated from Central Holmes in 1979 and went on to get an Associates degree in Welding at Holmes Community College.

Chris was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He never met a stranger and was a great friend to all.

Chris is survived by his loving wife Eva; sons, Brian Bethany (Kristin) and Matt Bethany; step-children, Lindsey Austin (Gary) and Josh Carpenter (Kaley); mother Joyce Bethany, brother Shade Bethany, III (Zenda), sister Nancy Bryant (David), brother Mitch Bethany (Lisa), and one aunt Barbara King.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil King; his father Shade Bethany, Jr.; and his beloved sister Lisa Bethany.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with funeral services following, all at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. A private burial for family and close friends will take place in Yazoo County following the funeral service.