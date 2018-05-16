Marlin Lewis Giles, Jr., 53, died May 10, 2018 at his home in West. Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial was in Old Wheeling Cemetery in West. Pallbearers were Steve Banks, Corey Garrett, Mike Mabry, Brian Gordon, Jason Weeks and Seth Starns. Honorary pallbearers were the men of West Baptist Church. Bro. Charlie Long officiated.

Marlin was a self employed barn builder and a member of West Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lyndol Gelston Giles; sons, Cody Gene Giles (Samantha) and Tyler Shane Giles (Kellum) both of West; daughter Mandy Giles Baker (Sam) of Vardaman; granddaughter Marlee Katherine Baker; brother Russell Giles (Susan) of Burleson, TN; sister Phyllis Jackson (Mike) of Proctor, AR; brother-in-law Shane Tucker (Jan) of Brandon; sisters-in-law, Kathy Gelston and Christy Ferrell both of West; four nephews and two nieces.

Marlin was preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Ellen Clay; mother Barbara Giles; father-in-law Gene Gelston and mother-in-law Mary Katherine Gelston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Wheeling Cemetery, P.O. Box 66, West, MS 39192.