Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Tahir

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Tahir, 85, of New Orleans passed away Monday May 7, 2018 at Oshners in New Orleans. She was owner of Tahir International Marketing Consultants, the first female Excecutive Vice President of D. H. Holmes Company, she began her career in 1951 at Neiman Marcus of Dallas, Texas.

Her only survivor is her brother Abe M. Tahir, Jr. of New Orleans.

Graveside services were scheduled for Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Greenwood, MS.

The family entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.