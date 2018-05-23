Debra Anne “Debbi” Chisholm Killebrew of Lexington, MS, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at her home in Coxburg.

Debbi was born on April 10, 1955, in Rolling Fork. She retired from Holmes County Bank & Trust as Comptroller with 41 years of dedicated service. Debbi is known for her kind and quiet spirit and as one who loved her husband, grandchildren, family members and pets. Debbi enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed spending countless hours alongside Dennis riding through the pasture to tend to their cows. She knew each cow by name and loved feeding them apples through her truck window as they came to greet her. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshiping with her church family.

Debbi was preceded in death by her father T. O. “Red” Chisholm; step-mother Jean Chisholm; mother-in-law Myrtis Killebrew Hearn; and brother William “Billy” Chisholm.

She is survived by her devoted husband Dennis Lee Killebrew; step-daughter Dee Dee Davis (Shannon); granddaughters, Brylee and Eden Davis; mother Vivian Juanita Norris; brothers, Don Chisholm (Sharon), Ronnie Chisholm (Kathy), Brent Chisholm (Kristan); sister Vivian McBride (Johnny) and step-sister Judy Mason along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Monday, May, 21, from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. The funeral was held at Oak Grave Baptist Church in Coxburg on Tuesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. with the burial being held at Coxburg Cemetery. The service was officiated by Rev. Gage Hynum and Rev. Shannon Davis. Pallbearers were Jonathon McBride, Justin Killebrew, Josh Killebrew, Randy Bailey, Ricky Winstead and Hunter Chisholm.