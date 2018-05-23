Retired Sgt. Major Noel W. Wigley reported to duty to his Heavenly Commander and Chief Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Reynold’s Hospice House in Collierville, TN with family and dear friends by his side.

He retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard after 37 years, 6 months and 23 days. He worked 30 years at Desoto, Inc. (formerly Mississippi Products, Inc.) and after 10 years retired from Hinds General Hospital in Jackson, MS. He and his wife moved to Lexington, MS where he never sat still. From running a portable saw mill, working a 2-3 acre garden, hunting, enjoying friends and family – he loved the “country life.”

He was born on March 24, 1928 to Walter C. Wigley and Nannie Edwards Wigley in Holmes County. He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Amy Weeks Wigley; siblings, Ernest and Erving (twins), Annie Mae Byrd, Mary Jessie Bowland, Walter Wigley, Nancy Ellison and Mose Wigley. Survivors include his son Terry W. Wigley of Memphis, TN; daughter Tracey and son-n-love Dwight Grayson of Memphis, TN; grandson Jared Grayson; and granddaughter-n-love Kate of Savannah, GA; sisters, Pauline Carney of Madison and Bettye Sue Johnson of Jacksonville, AR.

Affectionately known as

Tapper, he never met a stranger, loved his family and friends – ending all phone conversations with I Love You. Always willing to help someone. He was a man who took on a challenge and came up with a solution/fix. Of the titles he obtained in his life – son, brother, husband, father, grandfather – one he was most proud of was at age 87 being Best Man at his grandson’s wedding.

He was a faithful prayer warrior. If you crossed his path, he most likely was praying for you. Not a perfect man, but he trusted in Jesus as his perfect savior.

Visitation was held at 5:00 p.m. til 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday (today), May 24, 2018 also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Coxburg Methodist Cemetery in Coxburg.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.