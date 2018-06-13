ILA MARIE MORGAN HENDERSON DAUGHDRILL

Ila Morgan Henderson Daughdrill, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 9, 2018. She was born on October 19, 1923, in Wynne, Arkansas, to Otto Clay and Mollie Sanders Morgan.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John W. Henderson, Sr. and Paul D. Daughdrill; and a grandson William Todd Moore. She is survived by her children, Joan Vegezzi (John), Janice Moore (late Billy), John W. Henderson, Jr. (late Ellen), Patricia Young (Fulton), Dyan Melton (late Carlton), Randy Henderson and Tammy Thompson (David).

Ila was a loving mother of seven children, nine grand children, eight great grand children, and one great-great grand child. While living in Tchula, she worked in the culinary industry, owning and operating a restaurant in Lexington for many years before retiring to Greenwood. Ila enjoyed sewing, gardening and serving as long time church hostess at North Greenwood Baptist Church, where she was a member.

Services were held on Monday, June 11, 2018 at Wilson & Knight in Greenwood, Mississippi. Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Dr. Jim Phillips. Interment followed in Tchula’s Pinecrest Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Chamblee, Adam Gnemi, Bobby Henderson, John John Henderson, Brent Liles, Matthew Moore, Heath Walters, Trey Young and John Tyler Vegezzi.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home was in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com