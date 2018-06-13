Joey Netherland, Sr., 54, of Newport, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Joey was born to Reuben and Sylvia Netherland of Lexington, MS, on August 13, 1963. He graduated from Central Holmes Academy in 1981. Upon graduation Joey worked at Chevron Service Station, Central Building Supply and Thurmond’s Hardware. In July of 1991 he began his tenure at Holmes Community College in Goodman, MS. He was currently the Maintenance Supervisor and a Police Officer of the Goodman Campus.

Joey loved hunting and raising a menagerie of animals. He was deeply devoted to 4-H and spent countless hours at 4-H barns supporting his children and mentoring various other children.

Joey was preceded in death by his daughter Payton Sierra Netherland and his father Reuben Netherland, Sr. He is survived by his mother Sylvia Netherland of Lexington, MS; brother Reuben Netherland, Jr. (Donna) of Bowling Green, KY; sister Kathy Cox (Terry) of Kosciusko, MS and a host of relatives and friends. He is also survived by his children, Shane Chester (Margaret) of Vaughan, MS, Joey Netherland, Jr. (Nan) of Coxburg, MS, Lindsey Killebrew (Brandon) of Brandon, MS; and grandchildren, Harper Killebrew, Emma Netherland, Pierce Thomas, Anna Lauren Saxton and Molly Ann Davis.

Joey was loved by all and was fortunate to have many close friendships that he considered family.

Visitation for Joey was held June 9, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 at the Frank Branch Coliseum of Holmes Community College in Goodman. Services followed at 3:00 in the Coliseum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Holmes County 4-H Payton Netherland Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 330, Lexington, MS 39095 or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3529 Ebenezer Road, Lexington, MS 39095.