Ms. Nancy Williamson, 62, of Kosciusko, passed away June 10, 2018 at Baptist Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 13 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel; burial followed at Bowlin Cemetery.

Ms. Williamson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a Respiratory Therapist.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Christopher) McNeer, Alisha (Anthony) Whitehead; brother James (Sandy) Burrell; sisters, Theresa (Tommy) Rule, Shelia Howard, Martha (Skippy) Ellington; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tristan, Tyler, Trey, Savanna, Breonna, Beth, Ashley; and three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe J. and Maggie Keen Burrell; and daughter Theresa Rawles.

