Nora Dean Bradley, 81, of Lexington died Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington. A graveside service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Pallbearers were Phil Williamson, Doyle Gilmore, Jr, Tim Meeks, Willie Hodges, Lee Stewart and Marshall Smith. Rev. Lyn Nations and Rev. Larry Edwards officiated.

Mrs. Bradley was a member of Oregon Memorial Church. For 56 years Dean was employed with Holmes County Bank and Trust where she had served as head bookkeeper and vice president.

Survivors are brother Henry Stewart, Jr. of Gretna, LA; sister-in-law Betty Bradley of Jacksonville, FL; cousins and friends. Mrs. Bradley was preceded in death by her parents, Lenora Johnson Stewart and Henry C. Stewart; husband Gilbert Bradley; and son Barry Bradley.