Denzil Terry Bigbee, 70 years young, died June 12, 2018 surrounded by his adoring family.

Terry was born in Greenwood, MS on April 25, 1948 to the late Denzil (Butch) Bigbee and Bobbie Lily. He attended Tchula High School and later, Holmes Community College where he became registered as an Emergency Medical Technician. As an EMT, he operated the Star of Life Ambulance Service in Holmes County. Terry served with the United States Army National Guard on two different enlistments. He graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in 1975. He devoted many years to protecting the public as a Police Officer in Lexington, Tchula, Indianola and also served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department. He was certified as a Fire and Arson Investigator and also trained in Narcotics Enforcement by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Terry retired in 1998 and he continued to be active in his community.

One of the most enjoyable roles Terry has had over the years was that of filming football games for Winona Christian School from 2007-2013. He also was an assistant coach for the girls fast pitch softball team at WCS. Terry loved helping young people and motivating them to do their best. He was a member of the Holmes County Crime Stoppers promoting community involvement in the safety of its citizens. He was also a board member of the West Hill Water Association. Terry was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and a deacon since 2014.

Terry is survived by his wife of twenty nine years, Patience; and children, Monica (Tommy) Thomas of Lexington, Greg (Laura) Bigbee of Lexington, April (Jonathan) McBride of Lexington, Dean Bigbee of Lexington, Chrissy (Justin) Branch of Lexington, and Butch (Angela) Bigbee of Koscuisko; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Terry is also survived by his sisters, Betty Byrd of Lexington, Nadine Marshall of Lexington and Barbara Estes of Bentonia. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS with Reverend Al Different officiating. Pallbearers were Richard Byrd of Lexington, Neil Marshall of Lexington, Doug Estes of Yazoo City, Chris Tharp of Greenville, Scotty Thornton of Carrollton and Sid Sheppard of Durant. Honorary pallbearers were Sheriff Willie March and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

Memorial donations may be made to the Blair Batson Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.