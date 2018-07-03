JOYCE J. WASHINGTON SANDERS

Joyce Jeanette Washington Sanders passed from this earthly life to her Heavenly Father’s House on June 13, 2018 in Torrence, California. She was the second of six children.

Joyce was an active member of Galilee United Methodist Church. Joyce’s education began in Headstart where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She continued her education in Lexington, Mississippi where she was active throughout High School. Joyce was in the High School marching band and she loved playing the trumpet. She graduated from Lexington Attendance Center receiving her diploma in 1979. Her education continued at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi where she was very active in karate and swimming. She was a member of the renown marching band of Jackson State University, Sonic Boom of the South. Joyce was the ONLY female in her section to play the Mellophone. Joyce received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Therapeutic Recreation from JSU in 1983. She completed her internship in Iowa City, Iowa. Joyce left Lexington, Mississippi in the summer of 1987 for a better career opportunity. In December of 1987 God lead her to be a part of the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church family. She was a Faithful member and the word “NO” was not in her vocabulary when it came to being a servant for the Lord. She was an amazing Sunday School teacher and a dedicated choir member. She had that old southern style of singing and could remember every song she was asked to sing (it was a lot of songs), she was a loyal Deaconess, she helped with the feeding for ESKHM, she was the cook for our church family outing and she was a huge part of the street ministry. She didn’t care how you looked or smelled, it was important for her to let them know that God loves them and there’s hope. Joyce was a case manager at Exceptional Children Foundation for over 20 years. She loved working with her students.

Joyce embodied a beautiful spirit, happiness and love. She embodied the love of Jesus and her life exuded her faith in the Lord. Joyce’s infectious laughter and beautiful smile revealed a life of Joy the rest of us only hope to attain. Joyce has been a strong, brave and courageous woman whom we all should aspire to pattern.

She is preceded in death by her twin brothers, Willie and Johnnie Washington and grandparents, Willie and Rosie Washington (Lexington, Mississippi).

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories: her true love, sweetheart and husband Louis Edward Sanders; devoted parents, Lee Henry and Sallie Ree Brooks (Lexington, Mississippi); a loving sister Doristeen Washington (Jackson, Mississippi); here loving brothers, Lee Marvin Washington (Lexington, Mississippi) and Maurice Washington (Linda) of Lexington, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, church family, family and friends.