Mr. John H. Williams,87, passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Lexington Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 14 at Newport M.B. Church in Lexington. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 13 at Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. for the public. Family hour will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Newport Cemetery. Century Hairston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.