Born Ladye V. Story to John and Maria Story in 1911, she received her early education from Richland Grammar School and CMC (Central Mississippi College) School, finishing high school in 1930 and ultimately college at Alcorn Agricultural & Mechanical College in 1951. She earned a Masters of Science Degree in Home Economics from The University of Illinois in 1955.

Ladye V. Marshall, the Family Matriarch, had a glorious life and went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2018.

She married Sylvester (S. V.) Marshall, Sr. (deceased) in 1937 and they were blessed with two children. Ladye V. Marshall’s oldest son, Sylvester (Edna-deceased) Marshall, Jr. preceded her in death.

She is survived by her youngest son, Johnnie B. (Gladys) Marshall, Sr.; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; five nephews; seven nieces; a most special niece, Florene Denson, the devoted primary care taker for Ladye V. Marshall; 55 great nieces and nephews; 40 great-great nieces and nephews; 29 great-great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives.

Seven siblings and 12 nieces and nephews preceded Ladye V. in death.

Mrs. Ladye V. Marshall’s teaching career spanned forty-five years. She taught exclusively in Holmes County; teaching at West Grammar School, Richland Grammar School, Mileston Vocational Junior High School, Mileston Vocational High School, Tchula Attendance Center and S. V. Marshall High School (now S. V. Marshall Elementary School). The family of Ladye V. Marshall is sincerely grateful for all the kindest and support shown to us during our time of bereavement.