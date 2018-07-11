MARY LOUISE ABLES

Mary Louise McBride Ables, 69, of Durant died Sunday, July 8, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Funeral services were 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 also at the funeral home. Burial was in Seneasha Cemetery in Goodman. Pallbearers were Eric McBride, Jason Purvis, Jason Ables, Jonathan Ables, Bill McBride, and Mike Holloway. Honorary pallbearers were Joey Walbert and Cory Van Henderson. Rev David Cain officiated.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wallace Lavern Ables; son Kenneth L. Ables (Susan) of Kosciusko; daughters, Marsha L. Hopper (John) of Brandon and Janice L. Strahan (David) of Pearl; grandchildren, Shelley Hopper Angell of Pearl, Stephanie Hopper Bishop of Pearl, Kevin Hopper of Brandon, Katelyn Hopper of Brandon and Amber Johnson of Kosciusko; three great grandchildren and one due in September, 2018; brothers, Leo McBride of Jackson, Pat McBride of Pearl, Gifford McBride of Belzoni, Don McBride of Coxburg, Michael McBride of Ridgeland, Mose McBride of Lexington; sisters, Betty Carroll of Lexington, Joyce Van Henderson of Albertville, AL and Sarah Purvis of Baker, FL.

Mary was preceded in death by her father Otha McBride; mother Freddie Lurline Tyson McBride; and brother Larry McBride.