PERRY KIMBROUGH

Perry Dale Kimbrough passed away Monday July 2, 2018 at his residence at the age of 67. He was born May 6, 1951 to Earl and Wawweese Kimbrough. He received a BA Degree from MS State University. He retired from MS State Extension Services and he was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held at 10 AM Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Christ United Methodist Church with Rev. Doyle Mitchell and Rev. Jeff Shannon officiating. A graveside service followed in Antioch Cemetery at 3:30 PM Thursday. Serving as pallbearers were Paul Waddle, Van Williams, Benny Dean, Cliff Trull, Robert Smith, Ricky Ellis, Joe Malone, Douglas Malone, Jimmy Drennan, Billy Ables, Marvin Presley. Honorary pallbearers were members of Christ United Methodist Church. Visitation was held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Robinson Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Kimbrough of West Point; son Ryan Kimbrough (Jennifer) of Starkville; daughter Lisa Doss (Stanley) of Aberdeen; mother Wawweese Kimbrough of McCool; brothers, Donald Kimbrough (Sharon) of Fayetteville, AL, Dave Kimbrough (Debbie) of Madison, Danny Kimbrough of McCool; sister Peggy Dean (Ricky) of Brandon; mother-in-law Daisy Malone of Lexington; sister’s-in-law, Judy Malone of Lexington, Joy Kellum (Marty) of Brandon; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Kimbrough.

Memorials may be made to a children’s hospital of donor’s choice.

