William S. “Billy” Siddon, 69, of Lexington died July 19, 2018 at his home peacefully after a lengthy illness. Funeral services were 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Pallbearers were Frank Colburn, Dakota Colburn, Michael Rodriguez, Bradley Rodriguez, Randy Steinkuehler, Will Steinkuehler and Will Moore. Rev. David Cain officiated.

Born July 18, 1949 to Trevie and Virginia Siddon in Lexington, Billy was a 1967 graduate of Lexington High School. He attended Holmes Jr. College before entering the U.S. Navy for 23 years where he served as a recruiter and fire control chief. After retiring from the service, Billy owned businesses in Lexington – Siddon’s Gas Station, Siddon’s Big Store in Ebenezer and B&B Thrift Store.

Survivors are his wife of 26 years, Billie Jean Siddon; daughters, Scarlett Colburn and Lisa Rodriguez; sons, Mickey Steinkuehler and Todd Steinkuehler; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Trevie and Virginia Siddon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 1213, Lexington, MS 39095.