George John Bailey, of Evart Township near Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, August 17, 2018. He was 79.

George was born March 21, 1939 in Evart Township, Osceola County, Michigan to Carl and Helen (Sommers) Bailey. He attended Evart High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Bailey worked as a building elevator constructor and his work took him all over the U.S. and Canada. George married Dorothy Truitt-Rucker on May 19, 1990 in Houston, Texas. They retired to the Evart area in 1995 where, together, built their retirement home. George was Lutheran affiliated and was an avid builder in his spare time.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife, Dorothy T. Bailey of Evart, his son, Brian (Shawna) Bailey of Wolverine Lake, Michigan, his daughter, Linda (Rob) Cox of Palmer, Alaska, two stepsons, Eddie (Laura) Rucker of Houston Texas, Rusty Rucker of Houston, Texas, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, his brothers, Dale (Jackie) Bailey of Evart, Fred (Vera) Bailey of Hersey, his sisters, Dollie (Richard) Peters of Evart, Dorothy Doss of Bloomfield Hills, and his sister-in-law, Joyce Bailey of Evart. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Blanchard, and his brother, Bruce Bailey.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 10:00am, Friday, September 14th at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.