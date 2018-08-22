Mrs. Marie Harrington, 86, of Goodman passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Cremation ceremonies were held at Riverwood Family in Brookhaven, MS on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 12:15 p.m.

Mrs. Harrington, the daughter of the late Ross and Tommie Joyner, was born on November 2, 1931 in Henderson, TN. She was united in marriage in 1945 to the late Johnnie Harrington. This union was blessed with five children.

Mrs. Harrington was employed by Calumet Bus Company in Gary, IN and Tyson Foods in Carthage, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Maxine Harrington, Novella Hill and Felice Bliss; and two sons, Kenneth Harrington and Tyree Harrington.

Her life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Cheryl Jones of Lafayette, IN, Alesia (Michael) Carpenter of Kosciusko, MS, Denise (John) Grover of Goodman, MS and Vanessa Greer of Kosciusko, MS; one brother James Joyner of Gary, IN; ten grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren.

We would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Ministries, Inc. of Ridgeland, MS for the care of our mother and grandmother.