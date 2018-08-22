ROBERT E. WENTWORTH, SR.

Mr. Robert E. (Bob) Wentworth, Sr., passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at his lifelong home in Pickens, MS.

He is survived by his wife Betty; their five children, Randy Wentworth (Dannetta), Karen Jackson (Brad), Claire Chitwood (Marc), Robert Wentworth and Mary Ann Wentworth; ten grandchildren with an eleventh due in December; and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Wentworth was a faithful husband to his wife, a devoted father to his children and a patriot to his country.

A memorial service will be held a 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the First Independent Methodist Church, 1440 Jackson Avenue, Yazoo City, Mississippi.