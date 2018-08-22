Susie Mae Peets Spell, 83, passed from this earthly life to her eternal home on Tuesday morning August 14, 2018 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Justin Langford, Paul Durff, Tommy Mitchell, Gage Taylor, Emile Craig and Adam Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Jamie Taylor, Wade Self and Bubba Stewart. Rev. Tray Earnhart and Rev. Mac Ables officiated.

Sue was born on July 24, 1935, to George Harsley and Helen Ethel Abel Peets in Holmes County. She grew up most of her life and attended school in Coxburg, Mississippi. She married her high school sweetheart Alvin Clayton Spell on January 2, 1954. They began their life together in Lexington, Mississippi. Clayton’s job with MP&L moved them to Durant, Jackson, Hazlehurst, and Crystal Springs. They came back home to Lexington to finish his career and enjoy retirement. She enjoyed her years of babysitting, gardening, and sewing. She loved shopping and enjoyed her time at Mrs. King’s bible study class.

She leaves behind to cherish the memories three daughters, Lisa Marie Hayman and her husband Stanley of Brandon, Tanda Sue Saxton and her husband Eli “Bubba” of Lexington, Rhonda Faye Hayman and her husband Ralph of Ocean Springs; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Pat Dyess of Haughton, Louisiana, Betsy Taylor of Benton, Louisiana and brother Buddy Peets of White Dear, Texas.