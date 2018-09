Sam Ella Keys, 78, of Lexington, MS passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 in Decatur, GA.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 15 at 12 noon at Union Grove Baptist Church in Lexington. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 14 at Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lexington.