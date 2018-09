Journey into Eternity

John Albert Reed was called into eternal rest on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the age of 97. John was born in Lexington, MS to the late Sylvester and Lena Reed. Mr. Reed served his country in the Military Branch of the U.S. Army. Following his discharge from service he moved to Chicago, IL, where he continued to reside until his death. John was a devoted father of 10 children.