GWINDOLYN MCRAE KING By Holmes County Herald | October 3, 2018 | 0 Gwindolyn McRae King, 89, died Thursday, September 20, 2018 in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 24, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery.