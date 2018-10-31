HELEN CHRISTINE BRANCH HAFFEY

HHelen Christine Branch Haffey, born May 5, 1923, transitioned into Heaven October 24, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She had been a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lexington for almost 80 years.

While Helen was attending Holmes Agricultural High School, she was befriended by President M. C. McDaniel and his family. She shared with us her fond memories of visiting in their home and learning to be a gracious hostess. While still a student, she met the love of her life, Thomas E. “Bumps” Haffey at a Church box supper, where she was already recognized as being an excellent cook. They later married on December 3, 1940, and spent almost 74 years rearing their six children on Horseshoe Crescent Farms in Ebenezer. Helen loved her family with all her heart and always put their needs before her own. She was known as the consummate southern lady who always had her lipstick on, her hair professionally done, a pot of coffee brewing, and something sweet to eat for those who dropped by to visit.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and three sons, Pat, Mike, and Jimmy. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Tillman, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Thomas E. “Son” Haffey, Jr. (Bonnie), two daughters, Alice Anne Sisco (Earl) and Helen Theresa Brock (Charlie), and daughter-in-law, Barbara Bogy. Surviving grandchildren are: Heather Clark (Michael), Holly Patrick (Melissa), Mollie Caldwell, Jim Haffey (Rae Anne), Thomas Haffey (Rebecca), Anna Boxberger (Brad), Caitlin Brock, two step grandchildren, Stephen Sisco (Christine), and Sonya Cunningham (Tim), sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Mae Bess Hodges and her sister-in-law, Rose Branch.

The family would especially like to thank Virginia Dickerson, Josephine Haymon, Lillie Southern, and Lee Andrew Watson for their dedicated service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Southern Funeral Home. Visitation was held Friday, October 26, 2018, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lexington from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials may be made to: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 200 Boulevard St., Lexington, MS 39095 or Lexington Odd Fellows Endowment, P. O. Box 1213, Lexington, MS 39095.