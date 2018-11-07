Henry P. Russell, age 85, of Kosciusko, MS passed suddenly but peacefully at home on October 31, 2018. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant with burial in North Union Cemetery in West, MS. He will be greatly missed by Marcia Stone Russell, his loving and devoted wife, and his children, Henry Ellis Russell (Patty) of Newberry, South Carolina, Elizabeth Russell of Gretna, Nebraska, Morris Hunter Russell (Lori) of Springfield, Nebraska and Wendell David Russell of Omaha, Nebraska and extended family including Rick Dean (Peggy) of Brandon, Bruce Dean (Lynn) of Tupelo, Jeff Dean (Sherry) of West and Jon Dean of Kosciusko.

He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 20, 1933 to Houston M. Russell and Ruby Thompson Russell. He grew up in Hazlehurst, Mississippi and entered the United States Air Force at age nineteen. He spent the next twenty eight years serving his country and raising his family with his wife Gloria Ellis Russell who predeceased him in 2000. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1981. He was predeceased in life by his parents, his wife, and his brother, Houston Russell. He is survived by his wife Marci, his children and brothers, Harold E. Russell (Judy) of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Joe F. Russell (Liz) of Centreville, Mississippi and Alvin C. Russell (Anne) of Fayetteville, Georgia and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends including Dave Klahn of Omaha, Nebraska and Aleatha and Johnny Pritchard of Durant, Mississippi. He will be sorely missed by all.