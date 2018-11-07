MICHAEL GLENN PATTON By Holmes County Herald | November 7, 2018 | 0 Michael Glenn Patton, 62, passed away on October 29, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service was held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Concord Church Cemetery in Pickens, MS. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts HENRY P. RUSSELL November 7, 2018 | No Comments » TOMMY “JAKE” GANTT November 7, 2018 | No Comments » HELEN CHRISTINE BRANCH HAFFEY October 31, 2018 | No Comments » WILLIAM TURNER October 24, 2018 | No Comments » WILSON WILLIAMS, JR. October 10, 2018 | No Comments »