TOMMY “JAKE” GANTT

Daddy sadly passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 80 years old.

After attending Lexington High School, he proudly served in the US Army spending time in Japan and England retiring as an E6 Staff Sergeant. He later served several years with the State Guard.

Tommy leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Jerry, son Aaron (Melinda) and his girls, Beth (Curt), Donna (Wallace) and Pamela. He took extreme pride in his grandchildren, Chace (Myranda), TD, Clay and Zak. Also he leaves behind his special pen pal, Danyelle Kellum and Lisa “Pearl” Kimbrough who never failed to supply him with peppermint and a sister in law, Nell Gantt. He loved his pets, Baby and Skippy and they always brought joy to him when they visited the nursing home. Preceding him in death were his parents, Aaron and Lela Gantt, Doyle Gantt (brother) and Nora Devine (sister).

Visitation was held Monday, November 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. all at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. Burial followed at Hebron Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hebron Cemetery, Post Office Box 723, Lexington, MS 39095.