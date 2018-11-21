Bess Hammett Allen of DALLAS, TX passed away on Saturday November 10, 2018.

Bess, best known as “Tish” was born on October 26, 1924 in Lexington, Mississippi to Benjamin Richard Hammett and Flossie Dodd Hammett. Tish married Bishop Julius Allen in 1946 and together had five wonderful children: Bishop, Ruthe, Bud, Art and Dodd. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Tish enjoyed a very fulfilling career at Frito Lay in Irving, Texas for 37 fruitful years. She made many lifelong friends throughout her career and thoroughly enjoyed her work.

Tish was happiest when she was in the presence of her large, loving family and extended family. Her unending energy and hospitality was contagious to all she met.

The funeral service was held at 12:00 noon Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home on Northwest Highway in Dallas. Reverend Cheryl Popple officiated.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Mrs. Allen’s name.