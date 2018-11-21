Marion Duncan Johnson, 94, died November 14, 2018 in Ackerman. Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 19, 2018 in the West City Cemetery in West, MS. Rev. Bill Heard officiated.

For 17 years, Mrs. Johnson served as the city clerk for the City of West. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Starkville.

Survivors are son William R. Johnson, Jr. of Sturgis; daughter Mio Kemp (Bill) of Sturgis; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Johnson and two sisters.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39754; Old Wheeling Cemetery, P.O. Box 66, West, MS 39192; or Grace Presbyterian Church, 525 Academy Road, Starkville, MS 39759.