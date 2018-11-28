Anna Ruth Golden

Anna Ruth Coleman Golden, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Madison County Nursing Home in Canton, MS. Ruth was born July 16, 1924, in Choctaw County. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister, her husband of nearly 63 years, Jesse Lacoy Golden, son Kenneth, a grandson, Stephen Lacoy Golden, and a great granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth Davis, who both died in infancy. Ruth is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Karen Golden of Ridgeland and Jim and Liz Golden of Vaughan, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, a loving niece, five nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Ruth counted her early years of growing up during the Great Depression a true blessing, a time when children were taught to fear and love God, respect themselves and others, and appreciate the values of family, hard work and genuine community service. After high school, she obtained a business degree and secured a secretarial job in Jackson in 1942, working and living independently until meeting and marrying Lacoy Golden in 1946. They were the best of friends, raising their three sons, working side by side to care for their cattle and property on the Golden home-place in Yazoo County, and supporting each other in every way throughout their almost 63 years of marriage. They enjoyed many years together following Lacoy’s retirement in 1982 until his passing in 2009. Ruth’s qualities and unique gifts are far too numerous to describe here! She was considerate, kind, smart, tough, and witty, but above all, she lived out her genuine belief and faith in God through her witness and loving service in her church, family, and community.

Visitation was held at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 23 with the funeral service being held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 25 at Ellison United Methodist Church, 36 Brown Road, Vaughan, MS 39179, followed by interment alongside her beloved husband in the church cemetery. Reverend David Schultz and Reverend Frank Newell offered praise and gave glory to God as family and friends celebrated the many gifts and blessings received through Ruth’s life. Her four grandsons and two great-grandsons served as pallbearers. The family requests that memorials be sent to the Ellison United Methodist Church at 945 Bend Road, Vaughan, MS 39179 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1111, Yazoo City, MS 39194.