Dorothy Simmons, 80, homemaker, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at her home. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Southern Funeral Home. Burial was in Coxburg Cemetery.

Mrs. Simmons was survived by her daughters, Wanda Simmons of Yazoo City and Sandy Russell (Michael) of Benton; granddaughters, Ashley Melton Covin (Brad), Emily Melton Williams (Evan) and Heather Russell Cobb (Ryan); great grandchildren, Meaghan Covin, Hayden Covin, Molly Beth Covin, Evan Michael Williams, Jace Williams and Ava Cobb; great great grandson, Thomas Chandler; close family friend, Malinda Thompson; and a host of extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Simmons, two sisters and one brother.

Memorials may be made to Benton Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Benton, MS 39039 or 1st Methodist Church, 203 N. Washington Street, Yazoo City, MS 39194.