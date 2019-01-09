WILLYA MAE C. ANTON

Willye Mae C. Anton of Coxburg, 78, died November 26, 2018 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. She passed away comfortably in the hospital without pain. She was able to visit Washington over the last few months of her life and spend time with family.

She was born June 5, 1940 in Holmes County to parents William H. Cooksey and Tommie Lou Edwards Cooksey.

She is survived by son Richard Anton [Amy] of Fall City, WA; brother George Edward Cooksey of Ridgecrest, CA; grandchildren, Travis Ian Anton, Dell Strnad, Neal Anton, Emil Anton, Eric Anton, Jadyn Zeigler, Makayla Zeigler, and Finn Anton along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Travis M. Anton and two brothers, William T. (Sonny) Cooksey and Herbert Cooksey.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with burial in Coxburg Methodist Cemetery with minister Tracy Eldridge officiating.

Mrs. Anton graduated from Coxburg High School with honors in three years and earned her bachelor’s degree from Livingston State College. For several years, she taught high school and worked with the Alabama Welfare Department. After returning to MS, she continued her dedication to helping others with her work at the Mental Health Department, where she was well respected by her peers. Upon her retirement from the Mental Health Department, she operated a cattle farm in Coxburg, MS.

Sis, as she was know to family and friends, will be remembered as a compassionate, loving person who dedicated her life to helping others, her love of animals and her sense of humor.

She was a member of the Methodist-Protestant Church.