Lincoln M. Cobbins, born October 4, 1924 in Lexington, Mississippi. He was a lifelong member of Newport Baptist Church in Lexington, MS. He was a United States Army Veteran, who served in World War II.

He was preceded in death by his mother Susie Cobbins; daughter Gail Cobbins; two brothers, Lee Henry Cobbins and Giles Cobbins; and sister Cynthia (Cobbins) Robinson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his spouse Gladys Coffey – Cobbins; his stepson John Thomas; his grandson Frankie Cobbins Bailey; step granddaughter Portia (Stephen) Schandorf; great grandchildren, Geovanna and Carsten Schandorf; sisters, Rosie B. Rule and Berniece (Vera) Morrison; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Cobbins passed away on Saturday January 19, 2019 in Georgetown, Ohio. at the age of 94 years.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home. Interment will be at Newport M. B. Church, 2028 Newport Rd., Lexington, MS 39095. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.