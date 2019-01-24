Michael T. Shows, of Lexington died Friday, January 18, 2019. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was at McLellan Wilkins Cemetery in West, MS. Pallbearers were Brian Gordon, Brandon Dickerson, Brady Dickerson, Kevin Lanford, Kale Shows and Michael Mathis. Honorary pallbearers were Davis Hocutt, Buddy Hathcock, Bo Britt and Adam Tate. Rev. David Shirley officiated.

Mike was born in Magee, MS on August 27, 1951 to Joe and Maurine Shows.

He is survived in death by his mother Maurine Shows; his wife Lila Brown Shows, who he married May 9, 1973; son Michael Roderick Joseph Shows (Katrina); daughter Misty Shows Mathis (Mike); brothers, Ronnie Shows (Vicky) and Tim Shows (Denise); sister Jo Ellen Shirley (David); sisters-in-law, Linda Dickerson (Miles) and Brenda Tate (Ricky); grandchildren, Kale Shows, Michaela Shows, Aleila Harrell, Michael Mathis and Lexi Shows; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike and Lila were living with their daughter Misty and her husband Mike in Clinton at the time of his death. He loved spending time with his wife and best friend of 46 years. He spoiled his grandchildren and loved every moment he spent with them. He loved to fish and travel. His favorite place was Gatlinburg, TN which he would refer to as “God’s Country”. He was known to bring the fun and laughter to wherever he went. He had many dear friends who loved just being around him just as his family.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Joe Shows; sister, Mary Elizabeth Shows and in-laws, Roderick and Hilda Brown.