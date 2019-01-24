Mr. Phillip Huffstatler, age 76, of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Vicksburg, MS, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Graveside services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Huffstatler was born November 27, 1942 in Lexington, MS. He was the son of the late Ernest Erwin Huffstatler and Catherine Webb Huffstatler Garnett. He was also preceded in death by a brother James Erwin Huffstatler.

He was retired from One Source Systems. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Huffstatler is survived by his wife of 50 years, Faye Odom Huffstatler of Gainesville; sons, Michael Huffstatler (Dreama) of Gainesville, Webb Huffstatler of Atlanta and Phil Huffstatler (Steffanie) of Austin, TX; and daughter Anne Tovar (Phillip) of Waco, TX. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501.