John Bert Romine, III, of Indianola, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Tchula, Mississippi.

Bert was born January 29, 1954 to John and Bebe Lorraine Clower Romine in Greenville, Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Sunflower County. Bert was employed at South Sunflower County Hospital where he worked as a Nurse Anesthetist since 1982. He was an avid hunter and loved doing everything outdoors. Bert enjoyed woodworking and always gave his full attention to everything he did. He was wonderful with children and could always calm them before their surgery. Bert adored his family and was a loving partner, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bebe Romine.

Bert is survived by his father, John B. Romine, Jr. of Kosciusko; life partner of 32 years, Julie Sterling of Indianola; one son, John Douglas Romine, of Brookhaven; one daughter, Mary Morgan Tharp and her husband, Christopher of Cleveland; two bonus children, Sunshine Sterling Britt and her husband Elton of Indianola, and Colin Sterling Gary of Indianola; one brother, John Steven Romine and his wife Jonelle of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one sister, Donna Myers and her husband Dr. Marty of Kosciusko; one aunt, Julia Rose and her husband Dr. Walter of Indianola; and five grandchildren, Anslee Tharp, Tucker Tharp, Loftin Gary, Matthew Gary, and Amelia Cate Gary.

The family received friends Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home. A second visitation was held Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Burton Funeral Home. Burial followed in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola was entrusted with arrangements.

