Cattle rustling reported in county

Reports were made to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department in September, October and December of last year of cattle and property thefts.

A total of 11 bovines were reported stolen in two cases and two cattle gates in the third case.

On September 21, 2018, three black cows, one “motley faced” cow and one calf was reported stolen from a pasture on Webster Creek Road around 9 a.m.

On October 30, 2018, three bulls, one red heffer and two black cows were reported stolen from a pasture on Richard Travis Road.

On December 21, 2018, two large cattle gates were reported stolen from a property on Mallory Road.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said cases of cattle rustling have also been reported in neighboring counties including Attala and Carroll.

If anyone sees suspicious activity near or on pastures they are urged to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone that might have information about these cases can call anonymously to Holmes County Crime Stoppers for a chance to receive up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest at 662-834-0099.