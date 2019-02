Celaine Coleman, 102, of Lexington, MS passed away on January 28, 2019 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olive Church in Lexington on Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 390 East Madison in Durant. Arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.