Douglas (Doug) Lawton Lawson, 76, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the University Hospital in Lexington, MS. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

For over 30 years, Doug was employed with South Central Bell before retiring. For 13 years, he served as pastor of Beulah Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors are wife Laura Gilmore Lawson; sons, Glen Lawson (Meri Anne) of Ackerman and Joey Lawson (Elysha) of Grenada; daughters, Lori Scallan (Gordon) of Mansura, LA, Amanda Mitchell (Travis) of Loveland, CO and Beth Jones (Jeffrey) of Hollandale; brother Jerry Lawson (Kathy) of Monticello, AR; sisters, Frances Hatcher of Crosby, TX and Loraine Christmas (Tim) of Monticello, AR; grandchildren, Matthew Lawson, Noah Lawson, Jack Mitchell, Nate Lawson, Josh Mitchell, Ella Kate Mitchell, Gabby Lawson and Eli Jones.

Doug was preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Geraldine Lawson; brothers, James, Bill, Lonnie, Willard, Leslie, Charles, Rufus and Everett; sisters, Naomi, LaVel and Wanda.

Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 629, Lexington, MS 39095.