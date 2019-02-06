Funeral services for Ronald Trent Lott, of Winona, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Winona. Burial followed in New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in Winona. Rev. John L. Walker, Rev. Jay Anderson, Rev. Philip McRae and Dr. David Sartin officiated the services. Pallbearers were Brooks Lott, Bailey Lott, David Lee May, Warren May, Hunter Dunn and Chase Williams.

Ronald Trent Lott, 44, passed away at his home on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born to Ronald Lott and the late Judy Echols on May 17, 1974. He was the owner of Lott’s Exxon in Winona, and many other businesses. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Winona.

He is survived by his wife Amanda Dunn Lott of Winona; two daughters, Lauren Lott and Anna Paige Lott, both of Winona; father Ronald Lott of Winona; sister Tina May and husband David of Yazoo City; brother Bryan Lott and wife Stacey of Kilmichael; and half brother Sean Echols and wife Brittany of Yazoo City.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Winona, New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or Winona Animal Advocacy Group.

